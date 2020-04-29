ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Stock trading around $296.00 per share: What’s Next?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] loss -4.08% or -12.6 points to close at $296.00 with a heavy trading volume of 2233034 shares. It opened the trading session at $312.79, the shares rose to $315.00 and dropped to $295.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOW points out that the company has recorded 22.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, NOW reached to a volume of 2233034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $335.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $330, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on NOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 16.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 58.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NOW stock

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, NOW shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.98, while it was recorded at 300.89 for the last single week of trading, and 282.11 for the last 200 days.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.22 and a Gross Margin at +72.12. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.11.

Return on Total Capital for NOW is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.14. Additionally, NOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] managed to generate an average of $60,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceNow Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 27.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

There are presently around $56,997 million, or 99.70% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,204,867, which is approximately 35.32% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,087,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.66 billion in NOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.62 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly 26.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 500 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 36,620,101 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 25,466,168 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 122,608,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,694,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,014,643 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 5,485,446 shares during the same period.