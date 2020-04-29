RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] Stock trading around $2.96 per share: What’s Next?

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RTIX] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.40 during the day while it closed the day at $2.96. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 46.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RTIX stock has declined by -28.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.43% and gained 8.03% year-on date.

The market cap for RTIX stock reached $225.17 million, with 76.07 million shares outstanding and 64.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 424.70K shares, RTIX reached a trading volume of 7674207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTIX shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2016, representing the official price target for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on RTIX stock. On April 25, 2014, analysts increased their price target for RTIX shares from 4 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

RTIX stock trade performance evaluation

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.90. With this latest performance, RTIX shares gained by 57.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.31 and a Gross Margin at +49.89. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for RTIX is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.64. Additionally, RTIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] managed to generate an average of -$1,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $99 million, or 80.30% of RTIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTIX stocks are: PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY with ownership of 6,024,270, which is approximately 0.06% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,416,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.05 million in RTIX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $9.84 million in RTIX stock with ownership of nearly -2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RTIX] by around 6,995,960 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,211,242 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 38,158,342 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,365,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTIX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,296,189 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,819,069 shares during the same period.