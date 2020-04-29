Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] Stock trading around $196.10 per share: What’s Next?

Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE: ROK] price surged by 7.94 percent to reach at $14.42. A sum of 2381492 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Rockwell Automation Inc. shares reached a high of $199.97 and dropped to a low of $191.14 until finishing in the latest session at $196.10.

The one-year ROK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.18. The average equity rating for ROK stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $159.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Rockwell Automation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on ROK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc. is set at 10.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 37.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ROK Stock Performance Analysis:

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.24. With this latest performance, ROK shares gained by 29.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.25 for Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.18, while it was recorded at 177.58 for the last single week of trading, and 175.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rockwell Automation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +48.70. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for ROK is now 44.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 558.36. Additionally, ROK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 484.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] managed to generate an average of $30,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Rockwell Automation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ROK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Automation Inc. posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc. go to 3.49%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. [ROK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,917 million, or 77.70% of ROK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,840,560, which is approximately -0.373% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,990,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in ROK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $894.13 million in ROK stock with ownership of nearly 0.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Automation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Automation Inc. [NYSE:ROK] by around 8,384,878 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 6,805,730 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 72,419,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,609,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROK stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,345,017 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 844,913 shares during the same period.