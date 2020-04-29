Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Is Currently 23.85 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.00%. Over the last 12 months, RYAM stock dropped by -91.13%. The one-year Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.82. The average equity rating for RYAM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $85.48 million, with 63.32 million shares outstanding and 61.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 781.53K shares, RYAM stock reached a trading volume of 2503515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

RYAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.00. With this latest performance, RYAM shares gained by 22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.79 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4815, while it was recorded at 1.1180 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3228 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.90 and a Gross Margin at +2.70. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.68.

Return on Total Capital for RYAM is now -3.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.91. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] managed to generate an average of -$29,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RYAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -620.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53 million, or 80.20% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,962,133, which is approximately 3.418% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,848,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.29 million in RYAM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.75 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly 6.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 6,132,053 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 2,927,098 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 39,347,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,406,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,301,769 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 499,643 shares during the same period.