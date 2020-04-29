Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] moved up 8.02: Why It’s Important

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.12%. Over the last 12 months, PBI stock dropped by -60.53%. The one-year Pitney Bowes Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.41. The average equity rating for PBI stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $487.01 million, with 172.09 million shares outstanding and 170.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, PBI stock reached a trading volume of 3499289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.12. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 21.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pitney Bowes Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +40.02. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.25.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 6.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,036.12. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,015.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of $3,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PBI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pitney Bowes Inc. go to -13.00%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $355 million, or 81.70% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,012,083, which is approximately -0.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,193,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.67 million in PBI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $15.16 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly 2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 17,567,526 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 13,927,884 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 104,032,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,527,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,776 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,828,766 shares during the same period.