Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Stock trading around $0.73 per share: What’s Next?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] price surged by 4.15 percent to reach at $0.03. A sum of 2559298 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 904.31K shares. Phunware Inc. shares reached a high of $0.82 and dropped to a low of $0.6611 until finishing in the latest session at $0.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.85. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7960, while it was recorded at 0.6701 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2553 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 27.50% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C. with ownership of 3,214,092, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,550,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in PHUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.03 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 54.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 5,899,629 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 324,159 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,225,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,448,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,921,331 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 225,370 shares during the same period.