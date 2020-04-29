Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is 416.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $21.66 during the day while it closed the day at $20.55. Novavax Inc. stock has also loss -4.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVAX stock has inclined by 186.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 359.62% and gained 416.21% year-on date.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $1.11 billion, with 54.03 million shares outstanding and 51.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 3924162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $20.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $0.25, while Piper Jaffray kept a Underweight rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.36.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 57.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 359.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 20.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.27 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -694.44. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -711.04.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -87.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.70. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 227.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 191.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$804,206 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $140 million, or 13.40% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,844,567, which is approximately -1.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,481,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.13 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.97 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 761,334 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,176,432 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,744,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,682,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,829 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 552,330 shares during the same period.