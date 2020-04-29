Wednesday, April 29, 2020
MKM Partners Reiterated Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] closed the trading session at $19.89 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.5605, while the highest price level was $21.02. The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.71 percent and weekly performance of 17.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 8455374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 31 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

PINS stock trade performance evaluation

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.90. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 33.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.77 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 19.88 for the last single week of trading, and 22.95 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -121.54 and a Gross Margin at +68.59. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.13.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -85.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.87. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$614,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -190.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,734 million, or 59.90% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,674,680, which is approximately 88.779% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, holding 22,022,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.64 million in PINS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $453.74 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 9401.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 146,704,532 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 42,283,581 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 38,850,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,838,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,431,425 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,842,599 shares during the same period.

