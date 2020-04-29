Mizuho lifts PG&E Corporation [PCG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] gained 4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $10.92 price per share at the time. PG&E Corporation represents 529.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.79 billion with the latest information. PCG stock price has been found in the range of $10.55 to $11.005.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 6520279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $13.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on PCG stock. On December 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 10.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for PCG stock

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.76, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.72 and a Gross Margin at +8.72. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.61.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.67. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 465.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$332,261 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $4,612 million, or 83.30% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,463,802, which is approximately -1.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; GALLAGHER FIDUCIARY ADVISORS, LLC, holding 29,590,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.11 million in PCG stocks shares; and ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $262.0 million in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 81,420,116 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 125,866,582 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 232,769,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,055,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,194,563 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 52,594,607 shares during the same period.