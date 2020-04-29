Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $11

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.79% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.39%. Over the last 12 months, MAT stock dropped by -25.70%. The one-year Mattel Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.13. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.21 billion, with 345.88 million shares outstanding and 345.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 4819637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.39. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.67, while it was recorded at 8.65 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.78 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.74.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 649.09. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of -$8,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,576 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 51,508,839, which is approximately -0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 41,258,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.96 million in MAT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $345.33 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 20,464,378 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 24,499,039 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 358,146,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,109,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,530 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,762,791 shares during the same period.