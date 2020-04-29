Market cap of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] reaches 157.55M – now what?

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE: WMC] price surged by 4.30 percent to reach at $0.12. A sum of 1665116 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $3.10 and dropped to a low of $2.79 until finishing in the latest session at $2.91.

The one-year WMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.86. The average equity rating for WMC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMC shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts increased their price target for WMC shares from 9.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

WMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, WMC shares dropped by -27.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.44 for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +59.67 and a Gross Margin at +94.54. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.29.

Return on Total Capital for WMC is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 797.14. Additionally, WMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

WMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [WMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 52.80% of WMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,296,467, which is approximately 0.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,045,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.5 million in WMC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.39 million in WMC stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation [NYSE:WMC] by around 2,638,756 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,388,907 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 21,809,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,837,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 672,138 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 473,082 shares during the same period.