Market cap of Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] reaches 5.62B – now what?

Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE: RL] price surged by 4.85 percent to reach at $3.63. A sum of 1551652 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. Ralph Lauren Corporation shares reached a high of $81.06 and dropped to a low of $75.8833 until finishing in the latest session at $78.45.

The one-year RL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.89. The average equity rating for RL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RL shares is $90.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $132 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Ralph Lauren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ralph Lauren Corporation is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for RL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

RL Stock Performance Analysis:

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.83. With this latest performance, RL shares gained by 15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.59, while it was recorded at 71.51 for the last single week of trading, and 99.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ralph Lauren Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +57.02. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.83.

Return on Total Capital for RL is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.11. Additionally, RL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] managed to generate an average of $17,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Ralph Lauren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

RL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ralph Lauren Corporation posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ralph Lauren Corporation go to 4.40%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation [RL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,626 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,304,495, which is approximately -3.332% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,134,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $309.31 million in RL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $296.61 million in RL stock with ownership of nearly -4.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in Ralph Lauren Corporation [NYSE:RL] by around 5,937,370 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 6,790,804 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 35,737,698 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,465,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RL stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,119,708 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,167,074 shares during the same period.