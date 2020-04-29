Market cap of Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] reaches 5.31B – now what?

Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE: LEVI] traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 0.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.15. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1926315 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Levi Strauss & Co. stands at 5.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.02%.

The market cap for LEVI stock reached $5.31 billion, with 403.57 million shares outstanding and 53.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, LEVI reached a trading volume of 1926315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEVI shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $24 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on LEVI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Levi Strauss & Co. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEVI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has LEVI stock performed recently?

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, LEVI shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.52 for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 12.76 for the last single week of trading, and 17.33 for the last 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.94 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. Levi Strauss & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.84.

Return on Total Capital for LEVI is now 26.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.88. Additionally, LEVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI] managed to generate an average of $24,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Levi Strauss & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Levi Strauss & Co. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Levi Strauss & Co. go to -1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Levi Strauss & Co. [LEVI]

There are presently around $632 million, or 80.70% of LEVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEVI stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 6,074,521, which is approximately 17.453% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,991,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.44 million in LEVI stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $54.94 million in LEVI stock with ownership of nearly 12.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Levi Strauss & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Levi Strauss & Co. [NYSE:LEVI] by around 14,589,965 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,102,072 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,512,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,204,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEVI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,752,639 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,194,888 shares during the same period.