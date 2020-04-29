Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Market cap of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO] reaches 546.21M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [NYSE: HFRO] loss -0.26% or -0.02 points to close at $7.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2980590 shares. The daily chart for HFRO points out that the company has recorded -36.37% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 407.52K shares, HFRO reached to a volume of 2980590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund is set at 0.55

Trading performance analysis for HFRO stock

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.23. With this latest performance, HFRO shares dropped by -10.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.06 for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [HFRO]

There are presently around $242 million, or 57.75% of HFRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFRO stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 3,922,751, which is approximately -21.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,726,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.8 million in HFRO stocks shares; and UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $17.45 million in HFRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund [NYSE:HFRO] by around 7,429,839 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 7,617,637 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 16,701,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,748,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFRO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,553,742 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 4,569,442 shares during the same period.

