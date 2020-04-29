Market cap of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] reaches 10.40M – now what?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.83% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.96%. Over the last 12 months, NDRA stock dropped by -48.04%. The one-year ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.51. The average equity rating for NDRA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.40 million, with 12.83 million shares outstanding and 12.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.59K shares, NDRA stock reached a trading volume of 1786492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDRA shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

NDRA Stock Performance Analysis:

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, NDRA shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9120, while it was recorded at 0.8257 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2386 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -185.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -184.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$887,064 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

NDRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDRA.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA with ownership of 663,884, which is approximately -3.491% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 97,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in NDRA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $55000.0 in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 11,139 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 149,972 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 730,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 891,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,000 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 94,395 shares during the same period.