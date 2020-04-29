Market cap of CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] reaches 13.12M – now what?

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] closed the trading session at $0.41 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.3961, while the highest price level was $0.43. The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.39 percent and weekly performance of -2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, CHFS reached to a volume of 1563494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHFS shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CHF Solutions Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

CHFS stock trade performance evaluation

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, CHFS shares dropped by -12.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4079, while it was recorded at 0.4196 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2105 for the last 200 days.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.54 and a Gross Margin at +51.73. CHF Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -328.69.

Return on Total Capital for CHFS is now -432.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -442.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -251.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.46. Additionally, CHFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] managed to generate an average of -$274,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.CHF Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CHF Solutions Inc. posted -138/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -126/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHFS.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.50% of CHFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHFS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 184,044, which is approximately 48.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 99,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42000.0 in CHFS stocks shares; and SEARLE & CO., currently with $6000.0 in CHFS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CHF Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS] by around 168,533 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 185,320 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 45,353 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHFS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,269 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 185,320 shares during the same period.