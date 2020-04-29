Market cap of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] reaches 163.41M – now what?

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE: ANH] price surged by 10.81 percent to reach at $0.16. A sum of 1847176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares reached a high of $1.74 and dropped to a low of $1.50 until finishing in the latest session at $1.64.

The one-year ANH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.4. The average equity rating for ANH stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANH shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANH stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2014, representing the official price target for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.75 to $5.75, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on ANH stock. On April 30, 2013, analysts increased their price target for ANH shares from 6.50 to 6.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08.

ANH Stock Performance Analysis:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.13. With this latest performance, ANH shares gained by 25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0253, while it was recorded at 1.4600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1451 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.63 and a Gross Margin at +94.97. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.90.

Return on Total Capital for ANH is now -1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 748.19. Additionally, ANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.81.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

ANH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation go to -5.29%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $73 million, or 50.80% of ANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,543,269, which is approximately 3.088% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,718,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.94 million in ANH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.46 million in ANH stock with ownership of nearly -20.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE:ANH] by around 3,893,095 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,727,399 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 41,429,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,049,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANH stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 710,292 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 543,894 shares during the same period.