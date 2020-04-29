Market cap of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] reaches 31.52M – now what?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ATNM] closed the trading session at $0.19 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.18, while the highest price level was $0.19. The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.87 percent and weekly performance of -20.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, ATNM reached to a volume of 6062772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNM shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2017, representing the official price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on ATNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

ATNM stock trade performance evaluation

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.52. With this latest performance, ATNM shares dropped by -4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2136, while it was recorded at 0.1830 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2289 for the last 200 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATNM is now -209.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -210.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -210.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -142.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.98. Additionally, ATNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] managed to generate an average of -$788,465 per employee.Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNM.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 16.30% of ATNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,646,805, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.61% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,275,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622000.0 in ATNM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $224000.0 in ATNM stock with ownership of nearly 146.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM] by around 1,770,972 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 12,731,796 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 334,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,167,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 159,839 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 6,236,625 shares during the same period.