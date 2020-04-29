Market Analysts see Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gaining to $76. Time to buy?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.32. A sum of 9717635 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.13M shares. Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $67.29 and dropped to a low of $64.81 until finishing in the latest session at $65.39.

The one-year RTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.64. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $75.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 4.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.06 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.51, while it was recorded at 64.13 for the last single week of trading, and 79.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Raytheon Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

RTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 1.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 8.34%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $78,681 million, or 47.60% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,013,502, which is approximately 1.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 117,800,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.67 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.9 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -3.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,120 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 75,862,226 shares. Additionally, 1,098 investors decreased positions by around 65,499,543 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 1,067,814,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,209,176,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,569,992 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 4,512,471 shares during the same period.