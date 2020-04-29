Market Analysts see Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [NYSE: FBHS] gained 6.07% or 2.84 points to close at $49.66 with a heavy trading volume of 1744838 shares. It opened the trading session at $48.29, the shares rose to $50.50 and dropped to $48.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FBHS points out that the company has recorded -17.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -46.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, FBHS reached to a volume of 1744838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBHS shares is $48.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on FBHS stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FBHS shares from 68 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBHS in the course of the last twelve months was 18.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for FBHS stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.54. With this latest performance, FBHS shares gained by 14.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.43, while it was recorded at 45.42 for the last single week of trading, and 57.52 for the last 200 days.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.02 and a Gross Margin at +34.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.49.

Return on Total Capital for FBHS is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.14. Additionally, FBHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS] managed to generate an average of $17,486 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [FBHS]

There are presently around $5,796 million, or 89.50% of FBHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,091,195, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,515,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $492.33 million in FBHS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $379.21 million in FBHS stock with ownership of nearly -7.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. [NYSE:FBHS] by around 13,388,755 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 12,355,782 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 98,058,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,803,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBHS stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,134,283 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,198,436 shares during the same period.