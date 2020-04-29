Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

Market Analysts see FedEx Corporation [FDX] gaining to $135. Time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Market

Compass Point slashes price target on East West Bancorp Inc. [EWBC] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
East West Bancorp Inc. jumped around 0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $30.37 at the close of the session, up 2.84%....
Read more
Market

why Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $37.29

Brandon Evans - 0
Americold Realty Trust gained 1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $33.38 price per share at the time. Americold Realty Trust represents 199.91...
Read more
Companies

American Express Company [AXP] is -31.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
American Express Company stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.27% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Orchid Island Capital Inc. [ORC] moved up 1.92: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.71 at the close of the session, up 1.92%....
Read more

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] gained 0.35% or 0.45 points to close at $127.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2675317 shares. It opened the trading session at $129.81, the shares rose to $129.89 and dropped to $125.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FDX points out that the company has recorded -19.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, FDX reached to a volume of 2675317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $141.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $117 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $160, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on FDX stock. On February 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 167 to 181.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.71, while it was recorded at 123.50 for the last single week of trading, and 148.75 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.87 and a Gross Margin at +21.27. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.77.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 13.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.01. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $2,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 5.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.85/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 1.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $24,476 million, or 74.90% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 25,991,484, which is approximately 9.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,217,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.19 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 17,085,122 shares. Additionally, 689 investors decreased positions by around 9,666,019 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 165,535,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,287,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,113,142 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 1,539,162 shares during the same period.

Previous articleV.F. Corporation [VFC] moved up 3.10: Why It’s Important
Next articleCallaway Golf Company [ELY] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $10

More articles

Finance

Susquehanna lifts Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. loss -2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $12.07 price per share at the time. Viavi Solutions Inc. represents 228.69...
Read more
Finance

why Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.00

Edison Baldwin - 0
Old Republic International Corporation gained 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $16.09 price per share at the time. Old Republic International Corporation...
Read more
Finance

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $14

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. gained 28.02% on the last trading session, reaching $7.11 price per share at the time. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. represents 29.53...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Market cap of Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] reaches 1.19B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Independent Bank Group Inc. closed the trading session at $28.88 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

BMO Capital Markets Upgrade Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alphabet Inc. slipped around -42.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1233.67 at the close of the session, down -3.31%. Alphabet Inc....
Read more
Industry

The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Invitae Corporation [NVTA] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Invitae Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.52% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Finance

Susquehanna lifts Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brandon Evans - 0
Viavi Solutions Inc. loss -2.27% on the last trading session, reaching $12.07 price per share at the time. Viavi Solutions Inc. represents 228.69...
Read more
Companies

Callaway Golf Company [ELY] stock Upgrade by Cowen analyst, price target now $10

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Callaway Golf Company surged by $1.49 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $13.975 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Market cap of Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] reaches 1.19B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Independent Bank Group Inc. closed the trading session at $28.88 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

BMO Capital Markets Upgrade Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Alphabet Inc. slipped around -42.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1233.67 at the close of the session, down -3.31%. Alphabet Inc....
Read more

Popular Category