Market Analysts see Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.42%. Over the last 12 months, DRE stock rose by 18.03%. The one-year Duke Realty Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.03. The average equity rating for DRE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.62 billion, with 376.27 million shares outstanding and 367.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, DRE stock reached a trading volume of 2194739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRE shares is $36.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Duke Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Duke Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Realty Corporation is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRE in the course of the last twelve months was 115.73.

DRE Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.42. With this latest performance, DRE shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.50 for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.89, while it was recorded at 34.76 for the last single week of trading, and 33.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. Duke Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.82.

Return on Total Capital for DRE is now 2.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.02. Additionally, DRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] managed to generate an average of $1,067,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

DRE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duke Realty Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Realty Corporation go to 6.00%.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,761 million, or 98.00% of DRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,917,401, which is approximately 2.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,686,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in DRE stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $923.37 million in DRE stock with ownership of nearly 39.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE] by around 33,262,615 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 11,638,811 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 312,362,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 357,264,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,317,316 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132,449 shares during the same period.