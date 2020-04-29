Ladenburg Thalmann slashes price target on Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] – find out why.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: OXSQ] price plunged by -18.10 percent to reach at -$0.57. A sum of 2053877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 518.32K shares. Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares reached a high of $3.22 and dropped to a low of $2.50 until finishing in the latest session at $2.58.

The one-year OXSQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.4. The average equity rating for OXSQ stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXSQ shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXSQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxford Square Capital Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXSQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50.

OXSQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.15. With this latest performance, OXSQ shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXSQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.51 for Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oxford Square Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.70 and a Gross Margin at +82.84. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.82.

Return on Total Capital for OXSQ is now -7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.19. Additionally, OXSQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

OXSQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oxford Square Capital Corp. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXSQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oxford Square Capital Corp. go to 5.00%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24 million, or 15.94% of OXSQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXSQ stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,556,377, which is approximately 0.66% of the company’s market cap and around 8.36% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 799,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 million in OXSQ stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $2.25 million in OXSQ stock with ownership of nearly 9.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:OXSQ] by around 1,429,550 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,613,056 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,421,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,464,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXSQ stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 326,071 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 878,341 shares during the same period.