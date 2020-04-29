JP Morgan lifts Alteryx Inc. [AYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] slipped around -5.69 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $108.33 at the close of the session, down -4.99%. Alteryx Inc. stock is now 8.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AYX Stock saw the intraday high of $116.72 and lowest of $108.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.11, which means current price is +44.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 1563708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $148.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $151 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $112, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Neutral rating on AYX stock. On November 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AYX shares from 140 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 8.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 325.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has AYX stock performed recently?

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.38, while it was recorded at 112.57 for the last single week of trading, and 115.69 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.11 and a Gross Margin at +90.58. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now 4.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.84. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] managed to generate an average of $22,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alteryx Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 40.20%.

Insider trade positions for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

There are presently around $5,550 million, or 93.80% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 5,974,776, which is approximately 125.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,410,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.92 million in AYX stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $419.22 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly -0.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 11,298,066 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 8,401,432 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 28,975,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,674,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,869,995 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,902,845 shares during the same period.