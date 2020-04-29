Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Stock trading around $29.73 per share: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.73. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5880972 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson Controls International plc stands at 3.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $22.89 billion, with 769.90 million shares outstanding and 761.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 5880972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $33.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

How has JCI stock performed recently?

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 14.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.68, while it was recorded at 28.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.02 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.59.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.52. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $10,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 20.20%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $20,211 million, or 94.50% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 86,117,229, which is approximately -9.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,095,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly -5.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 59,532,478 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 84,785,567 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 551,424,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 695,742,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,079,032 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,994,839 shares during the same period.