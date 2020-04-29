Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Revenue clocked in at $6.80 billion, down -30.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] price surged by 2.93 percent to reach at $0.48. A sum of 1901409 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Huntsman Corporation shares reached a high of $17.015 and dropped to a low of $16.56 until finishing in the latest session at $16.84.

The one-year HUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.41. The average equity rating for HUN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $20.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $24 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

HUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.72. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 18.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.25, while it was recorded at 15.93 for the last single week of trading, and 20.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntsman Corporation Fundamentals:

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HUN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntsman Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 5.20%.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,841 million, or 78.10% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,022,084, which is approximately 1.087% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,255,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.22 million in HUN stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $174.96 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly -1.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

180 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 19,287,207 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 16,968,623 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 137,423,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,679,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,420,798 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,171,146 shares during the same period.