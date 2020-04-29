Hecla Mining Company [HL] Is Currently -0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] loss -0.40% or -0.01 points to close at $2.49 with a heavy trading volume of 5320669 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.52, the shares rose to $2.525 and dropped to $2.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HL points out that the company has recorded 18.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -105.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, HL reached to a volume of 5320669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for HL stock

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 29.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.35 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.03. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.76.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$61,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $792 million, or 64.20% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 53,923,238, which is approximately 4.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,475,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.69 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $92.01 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 2.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 38,100,046 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 10,952,973 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 267,639,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,692,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,325,643 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 574,235 shares during the same period.