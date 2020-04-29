Guggenheim Downgrade Roku Inc. [ROKU]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] loss -7.21% or -9.27 points to close at $119.36 with a heavy trading volume of 12894222 shares. It opened the trading session at $126.05, the shares rose to $127.26 and dropped to $118.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROKU points out that the company has recorded -10.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -105.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.54M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 12894222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $126.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $150, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 8.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

Trading performance analysis for ROKU stock

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 36.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.76, while it was recorded at 123.61 for the last single week of trading, and 124.56 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 11.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $8,720 million, or 71.30% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,227,467, which is approximately 43.456% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,854,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $665.98 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 10.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

313 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 12,497,138 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 8,222,906 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 47,069,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,789,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,432,749 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,191,605 shares during the same period.