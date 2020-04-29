Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] Revenue clocked in at $336.80 million, down -2.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Forescout Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FSCT] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $31.97 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. Forescout Technologies Inc. stock is now -2.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSCT Stock saw the intraday high of $32.12 and lowest of $31.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.69, which means current price is +54.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, FSCT reached a trading volume of 1705734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSCT shares is $36.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Forescout Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $33 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Forescout Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forescout Technologies Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has FSCT stock performed recently?

Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, FSCT shares gained by 2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.66 for Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.29, while it was recorded at 32.10 for the last single week of trading, and 33.28 for the last 200 days.

Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.67 and a Gross Margin at +76.49. Forescout Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.19.

Return on Total Capital for FSCT is now -67.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.38. Additionally, FSCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] managed to generate an average of -$97,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Forescout Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Forescout Technologies Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSCT.

Insider trade positions for Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT]

There are presently around $1,308 million, or 74.40% of FSCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSCT stocks are: JERICHO CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 3,345,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,344,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.84 million in FSCT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $102.31 million in FSCT stock with ownership of nearly -26.299% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forescout Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Forescout Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FSCT] by around 12,541,205 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 5,789,600 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,611,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,941,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSCT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,552,711 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,363,380 shares during the same period.