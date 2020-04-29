Wednesday, April 29, 2020
For Plug Power Inc. [PLUG], Oppenheimer sees a rise to $6. What next?

By Brandon Evans

0

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price plunged by -1.33 percent to reach at -$0.06. A sum of 6692179 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.93M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $4.60 and dropped to a low of $4.33 until finishing in the latest session at $4.44.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.73. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $6.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $3.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $6, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.21. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 19.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.73 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.12.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 395.46. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 342.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$102,353 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

PLUG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $514 million, or 39.50% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,540,398, which is approximately 26.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,536,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.41 million in PLUG stocks shares; and ODEY ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD, currently with $55.93 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -15.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 35,403,428 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,965,809 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 73,962,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,332,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,573,059 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,585,349 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMylan N.V. [MYL] Revenue clocked in at $11.50 billion, down -18.21% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleWunderlich slashes price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] – find out why.

Popular Category