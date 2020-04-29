Wednesday, April 29, 2020
For EPR Properties [EPR], JP Morgan sees a rise to $30. What next?

By Edison Baldwin
EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] closed the trading session at $28.21 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.30, while the highest price level was $28.76. The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.07 percent and weekly performance of 20.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, EPR reached to a volume of 2307534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EPR Properties [EPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPR shares is $31.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EPR Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $74 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EPR Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on EPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPR Properties is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90.

EPR stock trade performance evaluation

EPR Properties [EPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.81. With this latest performance, EPR shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for EPR Properties [EPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.61, while it was recorded at 24.90 for the last single week of trading, and 64.51 for the last 200 days.

EPR Properties [EPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPR Properties [EPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.76 and a Gross Margin at +66.50. EPR Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.62.

Return on Total Capital for EPR is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EPR Properties [EPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.07. Additionally, EPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EPR Properties [EPR] managed to generate an average of $2,492,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EPR Properties [EPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EPR Properties posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR Properties go to 7.00%.

EPR Properties [EPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,711 million, or 86.20% of EPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,109,348, which is approximately 1.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,940,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.44 million in EPR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $137.97 million in EPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPR Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR] by around 5,114,814 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 5,109,375 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 55,574,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,798,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,443,857 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,425,382 shares during the same period.

Previous articleTexas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] moved down -0.18: Why It’s Important
Next articleBofA/Merrill lifts XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

