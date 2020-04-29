For Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM], B. Riley FBR sees a drop to $1. What next?

Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE: ETM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.05%. Over the last 12 months, ETM stock dropped by -80.47%. The one-year Entercom Communications Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.2. The average equity rating for ETM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $158.86 million, with 120.35 million shares outstanding and 109.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, ETM stock reached a trading volume of 2075529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETM shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Entercom Communications Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Entercom Communications Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on ETM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entercom Communications Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ETM Stock Performance Analysis:

Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.05. With this latest performance, ETM shares dropped by -18.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1362, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7216 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Entercom Communications Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.37 and a Gross Margin at +24.03. Entercom Communications Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.20.

Return on Total Capital for ETM is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.15. Additionally, ETM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 221.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] managed to generate an average of -$101,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Entercom Communications Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ETM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entercom Communications Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETM.

Entercom Communications Corp. [ETM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $116 million, or 75.70% of ETM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETM stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 13,227,260, which is approximately 7.937% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,897,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.4 million in ETM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.04 million in ETM stock with ownership of nearly -4.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entercom Communications Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Entercom Communications Corp. [NYSE:ETM] by around 7,152,580 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,920,059 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 75,054,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,127,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETM stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,351,535 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,136,847 shares during the same period.