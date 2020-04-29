For Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF], Piper Sandler sees a rise to $110. What next?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: CINF] traded at a low on 04/28/20, posting a -12.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.81. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3934144 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at 4.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.04%.

The market cap for CINF stock reached $11.84 billion, with 164.92 million shares outstanding and 151.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 995.83K shares, CINF reached a trading volume of 3934144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CINF shares is $91.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CINF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $90 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $90, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on CINF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation is set at 5.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CINF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CINF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29.

How has CINF stock performed recently?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.43. With this latest performance, CINF shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CINF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.15, while it was recorded at 78.09 for the last single week of trading, and 103.82 for the last 200 days.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.18. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.66.

Return on Total Capital for CINF is now 26.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.97. Additionally, CINF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF] managed to generate an average of $387,918 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cincinnati Financial Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CINF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cincinnati Financial Corporation go to -5.16%.

Insider trade positions for Cincinnati Financial Corporation [CINF]

There are presently around $8,464 million, or 64.90% of CINF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CINF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,040,760, which is approximately 3.143% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,044,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in CINF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $696.49 million in CINF stock with ownership of nearly -1.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cincinnati Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:CINF] by around 5,542,803 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 6,430,097 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 91,214,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,187,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CINF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,049,366 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 811,234 shares during the same period.