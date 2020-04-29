F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Stock trading around $7.94 per share: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 2.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.94. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2518616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F.N.B. Corporation stands at 5.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.62%.

The market cap for FNB stock reached $2.58 billion, with 325.13 million shares outstanding and 325.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 2518616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $9.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2018, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 46.10.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.12. With this latest performance, FNB shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 7.42 for the last single week of trading, and 10.99 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.46. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.82.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now -13.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.93. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $91,641 per employee.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F.N.B. Corporation posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $1,857 million, or 75.10% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,411,348, which is approximately 2.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,847,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.58 million in FNB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $113.92 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 2.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 14,464,848 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 18,711,226 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 207,382,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,558,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,822,870 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 876,995 shares during the same period.