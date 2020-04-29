Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell -38.78% so far this year. What now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 2.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.24. The results of the trading session contributed to over 12475706 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at 4.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.65%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $35.74 billion, with 2.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.55M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 12475706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $24.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $32 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.30. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 23.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 16.85 for the last single week of trading, and 25.36 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.61 and a Gross Margin at +16.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Total Capital for EPD is now 10.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.41. Additionally, EPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] managed to generate an average of $625,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to -3.59%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $13,670 million, or 38.50% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 52,195,843, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARVEST FUND ADVISORS LLC, holding 51,958,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $869.78 million in EPD stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $739.18 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -7.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 56,896,894 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 49,168,673 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 710,516,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,582,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,847,405 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,061,034 shares during the same period.