Drive Shack Inc. [DS] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $3

Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE: DS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.61%. Over the last 12 months, DS stock dropped by -77.57%. The one-year Drive Shack Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.55. The average equity rating for DS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $82.71 million, with 70.09 million shares outstanding and 58.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 630.74K shares, DS stock reached a trading volume of 1870963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Drive Shack Inc. [DS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DS shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Drive Shack Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Drive Shack Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on DS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Drive Shack Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

DS Stock Performance Analysis:

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, DS shares dropped by -18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Drive Shack Inc. [DS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8030, while it was recorded at 1.1220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6076 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Drive Shack Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Drive Shack Inc. [DS] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.88 and a Gross Margin at +1.89. Drive Shack Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.16.

Return on Total Capital for DS is now -13.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.47. Additionally, DS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,312.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Drive Shack Inc. [DS] managed to generate an average of -$11,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Drive Shack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Drive Shack Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Drive Shack Inc. go to 8.10%.

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 66.20% of DS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,058,405, which is approximately 0.034% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN ASSETS CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 4,793,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.22 million in DS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.51 million in DS stock with ownership of nearly 4.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Drive Shack Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Drive Shack Inc. [NYSE:DS] by around 4,248,000 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,155,585 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,778,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,182,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 916,330 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 515,733 shares during the same period.