Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $144

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $154.15 price per share at the time. Digital Realty Trust Inc. represents 260.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.14 billion with the latest information. DLR stock price has been found in the range of $153.54 to $158.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 1627142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $140.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. On September 19, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DLR shares from 118 to 122.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 6.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLR in the course of the last twelve months was 69.95.

Trading performance analysis for DLR stock

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.53. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 16.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.76 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.68, while it was recorded at 151.22 for the last single week of trading, and 126.03 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.74 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.20.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.28. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $374,039 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 16.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $42,872 million, or 90.50% of DLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,238,550, which is approximately 0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 26,462,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.08 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.23 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly -5.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 38,279,468 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 25,861,322 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 213,836,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,977,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,795,496 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,762,619 shares during the same period.