Credit Suisse Upgrade Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] closed the trading session at $14.13 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.80, while the highest price level was $14.75. The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.08 percent and weekly performance of 27.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, SHLX reached to a volume of 1778997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on SHLX stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHLX shares from 23 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLX in the course of the last twelve months was 124.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.80.

SHLX stock trade performance evaluation

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.30. With this latest performance, SHLX shares gained by 48.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.45, while it was recorded at 13.17 for the last single week of trading, and 18.50 for the last 200 days.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.14 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +75.75.

Return on Total Capital for SHLX is now 11.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.01. Additionally, SHLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to 0.21%.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,589 million, or 30.80% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 21,281,451, which is approximately -5.219% of the company’s market cap and around 68.55% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 14,825,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.63 million in SHLX stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $132.55 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly -2.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 8,533,737 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 9,626,535 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 98,705,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,865,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,435,224 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 429,703 shares during the same period.