Copart Inc. [CPRT] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $65

Copart Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.02% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.93%. Over the last 12 months, CPRT stock rose by 20.23%. The one-year Copart Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.27. The average equity rating for CPRT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.64 billion, with 231.13 million shares outstanding and 202.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CPRT stock reached a trading volume of 3074970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Copart Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $90.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Copart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 123.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

CPRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Copart Inc. [CPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.93. With this latest performance, CPRT shares gained by 14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Copart Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.56, while it was recorded at 73.49 for the last single week of trading, and 83.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Copart Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copart Inc. [CPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.09 and a Gross Margin at +42.93. Copart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for CPRT is now 34.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.56. Additionally, CPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Copart Inc. [CPRT] managed to generate an average of $80,755 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Copart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CPRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart Inc. go to 22.30%.

Copart Inc. [CPRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,250 million, or 81.10% of CPRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,888,045, which is approximately 4.675% of the company’s market cap and around 13.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,392,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $655.27 million in CPRT stock with ownership of nearly 3.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Copart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Copart Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRT] by around 23,981,247 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 23,113,655 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 140,230,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,324,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRT stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,098,217 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,654,713 shares during the same period.