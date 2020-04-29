Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] moved up 0.11: Why It’s Important

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $71.11 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. Colgate-Palmolive Company stock is now 3.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CL Stock saw the intraday high of $71.94 and lowest of $70.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.41, which means current price is +21.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 2914531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $73.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $80 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 507.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 51.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CL stock performed recently?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 8.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.68, while it was recorded at 71.20 for the last single week of trading, and 70.30 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +59.12. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 48.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31,560.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7,250.43. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6,687.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] managed to generate an average of $69,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Company posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 5.24%.

Insider trade positions for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]

There are presently around $47,486 million, or 81.20% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,029,288, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,405,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.0 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 0.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 622 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 35,805,248 shares. Additionally, 685 investors decreased positions by around 34,741,572 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 597,994,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 668,541,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,383,553 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,253,413 shares during the same period.