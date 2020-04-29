CME Group Inc. [CME] Is Currently -1.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CME] traded at a low on 04/28/20, posting a -1.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $184.32. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2118286 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CME Group Inc. stands at 3.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.91%.

The market cap for CME stock reached $66.41 billion, with 360.30 million shares outstanding and 352.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CME reached a trading volume of 2118286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CME Group Inc. [CME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $195.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for CME Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for CME Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $214 to $233, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc. is set at 9.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 90.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CME stock performed recently?

CME Group Inc. [CME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, CME shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.33 for CME Group Inc. [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.90, while it was recorded at 182.53 for the last single week of trading, and 202.34 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc. [CME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc. [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.61 and a Gross Margin at +79.08. CME Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.37.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 7.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc. [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.84. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc. [CME] managed to generate an average of $485,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.CME Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CME Group Inc. [CME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CME Group Inc. posted 1.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc. go to 5.52%.

Insider trade positions for CME Group Inc. [CME]

There are presently around $57,788 million, or 89.50% of CME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 35,795,428, which is approximately 0.598% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,621,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.37 billion in CME stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.78 billion in CME stock with ownership of nearly 3.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CME Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 531 institutional holders increased their position in CME Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CME] by around 14,757,457 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 12,281,160 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 280,755,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,794,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CME stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,808,672 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 945,144 shares during the same period.