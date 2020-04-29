Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Finance

Citigroup Downgrade Deere & Company [DE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Companies

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] Stock trading around $0.81 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Washington Prime Group Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.88% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Finance

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell -46.94% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Baker Hughes Company traded at a high on 04/27/20, posting a 1.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.60. The...
Read more
Market

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -53.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The Middleby Corporation price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $2.04. A sum of 1531459 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $120

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Akamai Technologies Inc. gained 0.51% or 0.52 points to close at $102.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2278116 shares. It opened the...
Read more

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] jumped around 1.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $141.56 at the close of the session, up 1.33%. Deere & Company stock is now -18.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DE Stock saw the intraday high of $144.617 and lowest of $140.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 181.99, which means current price is +33.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, DE reached a trading volume of 1723146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deere & Company [DE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $161.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 7.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.78.

How has DE stock performed recently?

Deere & Company [DE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.59. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 4.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.21 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.39, while it was recorded at 138.64 for the last single week of trading, and 161.13 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.44 and a Gross Margin at +28.02. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 10.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $44,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

Earnings analysis for Deere & Company [DE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deere & Company posted 3.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 3.07%.

Insider trade positions for Deere & Company [DE]

There are presently around $29,985 million, or 80.60% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,636,226, which is approximately 0.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,403,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in DE stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.34 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly 21.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 16,927,782 shares. Additionally, 537 investors decreased positions by around 18,379,654 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 179,333,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,640,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,092 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,123,789 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRaymond James lifts Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleCBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] Stock trading around $41.90 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Finance

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $120.51 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. plunged by -$5.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $125.66 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently -0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Analog Devices Inc. closed the trading session at $107.61 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $107.49,...
Read more
Finance

Wolfe Research slashes price target on Parker-Hannifin Corporation [PH] – find out why.

Brandon Evans - 0
Parker-Hannifin Corporation closed the trading session at $146.45 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $144.80, while...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently -0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Analog Devices Inc. closed the trading session at $107.61 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $107.49,...
Read more
Companies

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Trade Desk Inc. slipped around -5.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $257.94 at the close of the session, down -1.99%....
Read more
Market

why Avnet Inc. [AVT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.25

Caleb Clifford - 0
Avnet Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more
Industry

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Stock trading around $50.98 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Campbell Soup Company loss -0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $50.98 price per share at the time. Campbell Soup Company represents 303.30...
Read more
Finance

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] Stock trading around $120.51 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. plunged by -$5.42 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $125.66 during the day...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently -0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Analog Devices Inc. closed the trading session at $107.61 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $107.49,...
Read more
Companies

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] moved down -1.99: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Trade Desk Inc. slipped around -5.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $257.94 at the close of the session, down -1.99%....
Read more

Popular Category