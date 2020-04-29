Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] stock Reiterated by Stifel analyst, price target now $13

Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.76%. Over the last 12 months, CNTY stock dropped by -56.17%. The one-year Century Casinos Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.39. The average equity rating for CNTY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $115.62 million, with 29.05 million shares outstanding and 26.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 572.88K shares, CNTY stock reached a trading volume of 1675500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNTY shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNTY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Century Casinos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Century Casinos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CNTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Casinos Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

CNTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.76. With this latest performance, CNTY shares gained by 55.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Century Casinos Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. Century Casinos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.78.

Return on Total Capital for CNTY is now 3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.47. Additionally, CNTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Century Casinos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CNTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Casinos Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Century Casinos Inc. go to 25.00%.

Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 80.70% of CNTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNTY stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 2,730,262, which is approximately -1.952% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,667,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.2 million in CNTY stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $8.49 million in CNTY stock with ownership of nearly 1.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Casinos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ:CNTY] by around 1,249,417 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,528,263 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,794,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,572,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNTY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 172,250 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 933,814 shares during the same period.