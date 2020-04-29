Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN] Is Currently 17.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Broadwind Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: BWEN] closed the trading session at $1.63 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.53, while the highest price level was $2.25. The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.81 percent and weekly performance of 23.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.40K shares, BWEN reached to a volume of 10981369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWEN shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Broadwind Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2010, representing the official price target for Broadwind Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadwind Energy Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

BWEN stock trade performance evaluation

Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.48. With this latest performance, BWEN shares gained by 26.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5850, while it was recorded at 1.4180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6811 for the last 200 days.

Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +7.71. Broadwind Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.57.

Return on Total Capital for BWEN is now -3.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.88. Additionally, BWEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN] managed to generate an average of -$8,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Broadwind Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Broadwind Energy Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadwind Energy Inc. go to 24.00%.

Broadwind Energy Inc. [BWEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 46.30% of BWEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWEN stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,777,746, which is approximately 1.081% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 1,365,092 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 million in BWEN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.02 million in BWEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadwind Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Broadwind Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:BWEN] by around 526,573 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 58,287 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,452,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,036,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWEN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,938 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 5,264 shares during the same period.