BMO Capital Markets Upgrade Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] slipped around -42.21 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1233.67 at the close of the session, down -3.31%. Alphabet Inc. stock is now -7.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOOG Stock saw the intraday high of $1,288.05 and lowest of $1,232.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1532.11, which means current price is +21.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, GOOG reached a trading volume of 2616215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $1497.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $1530 to $1620. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. On January 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GOOG shares from 1445 to 1650.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 48.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22.

How has GOOG stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,245.63, while it was recorded at 1,265.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1,277.80 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.98 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.28.

Return on Total Capital for GOOG is now 17.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.93. Additionally, GOOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] managed to generate an average of $288,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc. posted 9.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 10.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 3.19%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]

There are presently around $295,417 million, or 69.56% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,634,938, which is approximately -0.793% of the company’s market cap and around 5.66% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,968,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.48 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $15.61 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly 5.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,184 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 6,694,507 shares. Additionally, 1,170 investors decreased positions by around 11,388,800 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 213,456,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,539,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,018 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 481,084 shares during the same period.