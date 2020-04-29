Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
Market

B. Riley FBR Inc. lifts Archrock Inc. [AROC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Companies

why Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.14

Edison Baldwin - 0
Genesis Energy L.P. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. [ADSW] reaches 2.92B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Advanced Disposal Services Inc. slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $32.33 at the close of the session, down -0.06%....
Read more
Industry

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Stock trading around $0.71 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Ideanomics Inc. gained 11.53% on the last trading session, reaching $0.71 price per share at the time. Ideanomics Inc. represents 166.16 million in...
Read more
Companies

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $28

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Homes 4 Rent price plunged by -1.84 percent to reach at -$0.43. A sum of 1722484 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more

Archrock Inc. [NYSE: AROC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.28%. Over the last 12 months, AROC stock dropped by -57.86%. The one-year Archrock Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.55. The average equity rating for AROC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $636.83 million, with 142.15 million shares outstanding and 128.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, AROC stock reached a trading volume of 1617214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Archrock Inc. [AROC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AROC shares is $8.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AROC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Archrock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Archrock Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archrock Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for AROC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AROC Stock Performance Analysis:

Archrock Inc. [AROC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.28. With this latest performance, AROC shares gained by 22.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AROC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Archrock Inc. [AROC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archrock Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archrock Inc. [AROC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.07 and a Gross Margin at +33.26. Archrock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Total Capital for AROC is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archrock Inc. [AROC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 171.43. Additionally, AROC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archrock Inc. [AROC] managed to generate an average of $56,621 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Archrock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AROC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archrock Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AROC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archrock Inc. go to -12.91%.

Archrock Inc. [AROC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $495 million, or 83.30% of AROC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AROC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,436,276, which is approximately 4.588% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,323,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.23 million in AROC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $40.04 million in AROC stock with ownership of nearly 2.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archrock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Archrock Inc. [NYSE:AROC] by around 10,120,487 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 8,606,946 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 99,716,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,443,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AROC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,858,691 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,454,800 shares during the same period.

Previous articleDigital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $144
Next articleVivint Solar Inc. [VSLR] Stock trading around $6.00 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] Stock trading around $32.55 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. gained 6.37% on the last trading session, reaching $32.55 price per share at the time. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc....
Read more
Market

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Revenue clocked in at $13.19 billion, up 16.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. loss -3.89% or -1.07 points to close at $26.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1511442 shares. It...
Read more
Market

Wells Fargo Downgrade Summit Midstream Partners LP [SMLP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Summit Midstream Partners LP gained 29.94% or 0.27 points to close at $1.15 with a heavy trading volume of 1560658 shares. It opened...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Revenue clocked in at $13.19 billion, up 16.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. loss -3.89% or -1.07 points to close at $26.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1511442 shares. It...
Read more
Industry

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Gentex Corporation closed the trading session at $24.48 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.47, while...
Read more
Finance

Stryker Corporation [SYK] moved down -3.62: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Stryker Corporation slipped around -6.95 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $185.01 at the close of the session, down -3.62%. Stryker Corporation...
Read more
Companies

why Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.96

Brandon Evans - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. [RHP] Stock trading around $32.55 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. gained 6.37% on the last trading session, reaching $32.55 price per share at the time. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Revenue clocked in at $13.19 billion, up 16.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. loss -3.89% or -1.07 points to close at $26.46 with a heavy trading volume of 1511442 shares. It...
Read more
Industry

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Gentex Corporation closed the trading session at $24.48 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.47, while...
Read more

Popular Category