At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is -59.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE: HOME] traded at a high on 04/28/20, posting a 3.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.23. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2852403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of At Home Group Inc. stands at 13.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.28%.

The market cap for HOME stock reached $154.23 million, with 69.16 million shares outstanding and 48.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, HOME reached a trading volume of 2852403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about At Home Group Inc. [HOME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOME shares is $2.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOME stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for At Home Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for At Home Group Inc. stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for HOME shares from 8 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for At Home Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has HOME stock performed recently?

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.54. With this latest performance, HOME shares gained by 0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and At Home Group Inc. [HOME] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.87 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. At Home Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.71.

Return on Total Capital for HOME is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.59. Additionally, HOME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.59.

At Home Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, At Home Group Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for At Home Group Inc. go to -14.60%.

Insider trade positions for At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

There are presently around $102 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOME stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 8,815,320, which is approximately 5.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 3,921,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.47 million in HOME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.56 million in HOME stock with ownership of nearly -23.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in At Home Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME] by around 11,806,791 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 17,813,118 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 17,720,739 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,340,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOME stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,799,273 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,536,105 shares during the same period.