Anthem Inc. [ANTM] Stock trading around $268.22 per share: What’s Next?

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] plunged by -$1.84 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $276.80 during the day while it closed the day at $268.22. Anthem Inc. stock has also gained 7.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANTM stock has declined by -7.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.96% and lost -11.19% year-on date.

The market cap for ANTM stock reached $67.99 billion, with 253.50 million shares outstanding and 250.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, ANTM reached a trading volume of 1761573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anthem Inc. [ANTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $324.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 15.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32.

ANTM stock trade performance evaluation

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, ANTM shares gained by 20.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.63 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.74, while it was recorded at 265.38 for the last single week of trading, and 270.66 for the last 200 days.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Anthem Inc. [ANTM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anthem Inc. posted 6.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 5.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 15.02%.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $60,532 million, or 95.10% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,542,092, which is approximately -0.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,510,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.27 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.11 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly -3.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

519 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 13,095,619 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 16,044,318 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 195,001,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,141,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,708,426 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 2,753,697 shares during the same period.