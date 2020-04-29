American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is 5.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.63%. Over the last 12 months, AMT stock rose by 26.55%. The one-year American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.39. The average equity rating for AMT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $109.90 billion, with 451.26 million shares outstanding and 441.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, AMT stock reached a trading volume of 1987402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $260.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 12.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 94.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AMT Stock Performance Analysis:

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.07, while it was recorded at 247.99 for the last single week of trading, and 225.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Tower Corporation [REIT] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.05 and a Gross Margin at +47.29. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 6.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 614.40. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 546.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $346,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 20.45%.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $103,377 million, or 95.10% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,454,147, which is approximately 0.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,118,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.04 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.97 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 6.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 723 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 18,865,459 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 16,844,429 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 377,436,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 413,146,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,835,652 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 1,532,604 shares during the same period.