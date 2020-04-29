Alliance Global Partners Resumed Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Rosehill Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: ROSE] closed the trading session at $0.36 on 04/28/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.333, while the highest price level was $0.3799. The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.59 percent and weekly performance of 17.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ROSE reached to a volume of 1612479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROSE shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Rosehill Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Rosehill Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rosehill Resources Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROSE in the course of the last twelve months was 0.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ROSE stock trade performance evaluation

Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.70. With this latest performance, ROSE shares gained by 25.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5120, while it was recorded at 0.3570 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3279 for the last 200 days.

Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.26 and a Gross Margin at +29.08. Rosehill Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.78.

Return on Total Capital for ROSE is now 7.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.94. Additionally, ROSE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 423.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Rosehill Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rosehill Resources Inc. posted 4.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROSE.

Rosehill Resources Inc. [ROSE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 34.50% of ROSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROSE stocks are: MYCIO WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 1,255,178, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; QUANTUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 938,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327000.0 in ROSE stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $194000.0 in ROSE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rosehill Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Rosehill Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:ROSE] by around 30,034 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 963,209 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 4,241,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,234,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROSE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,096 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 391,722 shares during the same period.